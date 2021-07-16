Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,145,844 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.62% of Exelixis worth $468,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 356,688 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Exelixis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

