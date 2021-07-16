Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Up 86.2% in June

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,158. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

