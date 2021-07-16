Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $201,348.00 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $201,348.00.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Primo Water by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,984,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

