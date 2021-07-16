Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 8,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,256. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,386 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

