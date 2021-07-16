Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 23,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.