Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 16,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 571,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,213,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

