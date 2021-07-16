Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $30.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,601.20. The stock had a trading volume of 101,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,372.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

