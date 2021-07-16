Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $181.85. 176,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $330.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

