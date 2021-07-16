Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $44.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.80. 81,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,864. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $121.24 and a one year high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

