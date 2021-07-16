Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 239.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,528.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.