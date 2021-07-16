Project Inverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,115.73 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $355,115.73 and $229,428.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,451.25 or 1.00708872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

