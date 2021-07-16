Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

PUODY stock remained flat at $$147.47 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

