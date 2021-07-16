Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.27 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $397.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

