Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.31). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 251.80 ($3.29), with a volume of 648,937 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.55. The firm has a market cap of £638.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

