PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in June

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ADOOY stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.