Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $991.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

