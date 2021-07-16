Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

