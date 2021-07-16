Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $648.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $653.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $352.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

