Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 25.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 241,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.88 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

