Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of National Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Research by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $49.75 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

