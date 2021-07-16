Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 41,889 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

