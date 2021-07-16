Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.