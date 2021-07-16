Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.15 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of RPT Realty worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,285.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.