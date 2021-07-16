Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.16 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,102 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% in the first quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,896,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $14,648,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMHC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.