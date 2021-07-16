Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.18 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

