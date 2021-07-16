Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,566,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE MIC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

