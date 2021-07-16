Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.33 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,061,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $22,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

