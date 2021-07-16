Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.38 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

