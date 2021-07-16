Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.50 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 542,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 387,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.