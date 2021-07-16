Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $718,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

