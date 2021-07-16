Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.