Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.37 Million in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCC opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

