Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

MRVI stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

