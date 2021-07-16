Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

