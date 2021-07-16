Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,644 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total value of $2,843,051.40. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00. Insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,041 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

