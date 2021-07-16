Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,005 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NUS stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

