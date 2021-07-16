Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 31,191 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 24.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

