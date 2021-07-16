Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 43,265 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGLN stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

