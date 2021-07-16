Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 45,323 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,323 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Green Plains worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $15,686,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

