Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,358 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

