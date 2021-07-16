Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,943 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.45 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.