Public Index Network (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $18,564.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 50% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

