Public Mint (MINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,185.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $33,185.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

