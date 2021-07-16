Public Storage Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $314.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

