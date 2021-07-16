Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.16 ($117.84).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUM shares. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ETR PUM opened at €101.65 ($119.59) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.91. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 101.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

