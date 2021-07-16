Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.54.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.