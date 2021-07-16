PumaPay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $319,040.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $319,040.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00815651 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

