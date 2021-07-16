Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $11,034.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00107095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00145881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.66 or 0.99933959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

