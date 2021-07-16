Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $253.89 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

