Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

